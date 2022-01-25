Sky Cams
Chatham Area Transit board names new executive director

Faye DiMassimo
Faye DiMassimo(Chatham Area Transit)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit Board of Directors unanimously selected Faye DiMassimo as the agency’s new executive director. Marking the first time in almost exactly a year that someone will be hired for the role.

The agency says DiMassimo has more than 40 years of experience with federal, regional, and local public entities as well as the private sector in the development and management.

She is currently the Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure for Metro Nashville.

She has been involved in public transportation for much of her career for major cities including Atlanta.

She also has ties to Savannah, serving on the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Board of Trustees here.

