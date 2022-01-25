Chatham Co. Police searching for missing 7-year-old
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 7-year-old.
Gabriel Macharia was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday night at the River Walk Apartments off King George Boulevard.
He was wearing a blue bubble jacket, blue jeans, with black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911.
