Country music couple, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black bringing tour to Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Country music power couple - Clint and Lisa Hartman Black - are celebrating almost 30 years of marriage this year with a new family experience, touring together.

The “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour” will bring the country star, the former TV and movie actress - and their college-aged daughter Lily - to the Johnny Mercer Theater on February 12th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

