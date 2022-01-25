Country music couple, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black bringing tour to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Country music power couple - Clint and Lisa Hartman Black - are celebrating almost 30 years of marriage this year with a new family experience, touring together.

The “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour” will bring the country star, the former TV and movie actress - and their college-aged daughter Lily - to the Johnny Mercer Theater on February 12th.

