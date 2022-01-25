Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Gabriel Macharia
Chatham Co. Police searching for missing 7-year-old
Ga. Department of Corrections closing Ga. State Prison in Reidsville
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 1700 block of Chester St.

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt
Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of Glennville student killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Cockspur lighthouse
Restoration on Cockspur Lighthouse complete
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm