Family of Glennville student killed at house party asks community to come forward with information

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is speaking-out after their 18-year old son Erick “EJ” Brown was shot and killed at a house party in Claxton.

Brown’s family and loved ones called him “EJ”. EJ’s family said his life was taken when it was just getting started.

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with information (Willie Mae Brown)

They’re holding onto memories of the last night they saw him.

“He said alright auntie I’m gone... and that was the last time I saw him,” said Tonja Brown, EJ’s Aunt.

EJ was pronounced dead at the scene, but his family kept praying he would make it.

“I continued to speak life over him no matter what the report said,” said Willie Mae Brown, EJ’s Mother.

His mother said all she could think about was her son on the ground when it was so cold outside.

“I was saying just get him up off the ground, just get him up off the ground and I didn’t know at the time the GBI put a tent over him so he wouldn’t get wet,” she said.

His mother said she remembers one of their last conversations.

“The night before I was telling him I worry about you...he was like mom don’t worry about me, I’ll be ok. I said well, it doesn’t matter where you are. I always worry about you,” said his mother.

The family said EJ had plans to graduate in May and become a truck driver like his dad.

“He was gonna be somebody and he was gonna make us proud by getting out of Glennville,” said EJ’s mother.

His aunt said they’re trying to piece together what happened.

“150 kids was down there and he had 74 that remained after everything went on,” said his aunt.

The family said all of the stories they’re hearing don’t add up.

“I asked the same thing when I got there to the officer, what type of party was this?” questioned the aunt.

EJ’s mother said there’s a void in their family that can’t be filled and justice for them, is the truth.

“It does not stop here,” said his mother. “It’s a long road ahead.”

Agent Chris DeMarco with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is still active. They’re following up on leads and tracking down witnesses.

This is also the second student from the Tattnall High School’s senior class that died this school year.

”We are deeply saddened by the loss of Erick “EJ” Brown, a member of the class of 2022. EJ is remembered by his classmates and teachers as someone who always had a smile on his face. He was looking forward to graduation in May and had plans to become a commercial truck driver. We continue to offer our prayers and support to EJ’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

