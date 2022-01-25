Sky Cams
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras

A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films looks on during the premiere of the film "Halloween Kills," Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A famous slasher movie series is filming its latest movie in the Hostess City, and you can be in it.

“Halloween Ends” is part of the Halloween movie franchise. While filming in Savannah, the movie is filming under the guise “Cave Dweller.”

An open casting call for extras is being held on Friday, Jan. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open casting call is being held at the Empowerment Center in Garden City, 4704 Augusta Road.

You can arrive at any point in the time frame listed above.

The casting director says they are looking for real families to portray themselves, townspeople, real EMTs, real police officers, and trick-or-treaters. They are looking for kids ages 8 to 17 and adults 18 and older. If selected, pay will be $120 for the first eight hours and time and a half for anything over eight.

You are asked to pre-register and create a profile before the event. You can do that here.

The casting director will be on site to take photos to give to the director.

If you cannot attend in-person, you can still apply online at the same site where you create a profile.

They recommend anyone attending in-person to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

