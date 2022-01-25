Sky Cams
Hearings planned to discuss closing Port Wentworth Elementary

Port Wentworth Elementary
Port Wentworth Elementary(Savannah-Chatham County Public School System)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two public hearings have been planned to discuss the closing of Port Wentworth Elementary School.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), the eventual closure of the school means that currently enrolled students will be relocated to other schools including Garden City Elementary, Otis J. Brock Elementary, or Rice Creek School. The school system states those schools have available space for students and would not require any expansion.

At the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year, the facility will be utilized administratively to support operational needs identified by the school district.

The public hearings will be held at Whitney Administrative Complex- Building G, 2 Laura Avenue in Savannah and are open to the public. The first hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the second hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Business skeptical of new student housing high-rise coming to west River Street