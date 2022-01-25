Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Counselor discusses children’s mental health during pandemic

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has raised lots of mental health awareness over the years.

With schools going virtual and the new COVID-19 variant causing a surge in cases, children are also being affected.

Licensed professional counselor Jayson Rodriguez joined Morning Break to talk how we can protect children’s mental health during the pandemic and the new year.

Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Country music couple, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black bringing tour to Savannah
Savannah’s junior roller derby welcomes new skaters
