Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. A new version of the omicron variant, dubbed "stealth omicron," was first reported in the Philippines and has been detected in 40 countries, including the U.S. It is the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Scientists are keeping a close eye on a new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The new variant, referred to by researchers as BA.2, is a descendant of the omicron mutation, according to a report from the UK Health Agency.

At least three cases have been reported in the U.S. They were found in patients at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, where researchers are studying samples of the virus, The Washington Post stated.

The new version appears to have similar traits as the original, such as its apparent ability to evade preexisting immunity, whether from the virus or from vaccinations.

BA.2 has also been dubbed as “stealth omicron,” according to the Washington Post, because its genetic traits make it difficult to detect with a PCR test, which could detect the original version of the variant.

The UK Health Agency reported cases of BA.2 have been detected in 40 countries and was first reported in the Philippines. It is the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.

Scientists say there is still much to learn about the new version. As of right now, there is “insufficient” evidence that it causes more severe illness or is more contagious than the original omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 1700 block of Chester St.
Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information

Latest News

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
*
World’s tallest IMAX screen coming to Pooler theater
Atlanta Police are investigating after a 6-month-old was shot and killed in a gun fight Monday.
6-month-old baby killed in crossfire in Atlanta
Under the proposed 'don’t ask' bill in South Carolina, just asking if someone is vaccinated...
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status