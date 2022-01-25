Old Savannah Tours holding job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a job? You might be in luck.

Old Savannah Tour’s is looking to fill around 50 spots.

We spoke with the Director of Operations, and he says January and February is usually their downtime. But now, due to the expected influx of tourists coming to the Hostess City for March, they are looking to hire for 12 different positions.

The Director of Operations, Joey Serpa, says they need to be able to staff up to get ready for the crowds on St. Patrick’s Day.

“The tourists never stopped coming, so every year since the pandemic started, it’s just been a constant incline as far as ridership. We did have a couple folks bow out due to the pandemic, so we have a couple vacancies due to that, but mainly we just need to hire good people to keep up with the influx of tourists,” Serpa said.

There will be two job fairs coming up next week. The first one will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The second one will be next Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both will take place at the Old Savannah Tour’s office on Wahlstrom Road.

