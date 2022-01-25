Sky Cams
Pandemic forces family-owned meal service to change business model

The first orders of the day are made.(Flynn Snyder)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has forced many restaurants to evolve to stay in business, including one family-owned pizza shop.

Husband and wife duo Josh and Ashley Kovacik started their business, Hot-Spot, as a meal delivery service at the start of the pandemic.

But the two had to switch to a stand-alone Pembroke pizza shop as more people start to dine out again.

They say while the pandemic has kept them on their toes, the community has stuck with them throughout the changes.

“The community, they come out in a big way to support us. We’ve only been open as a pizzeria for two weeks now…and we’ve noticed a massive amount of gratitude for the great food and us opening our doors,” said owner Josh Kovacik.

The shop has encountered some pandemic-related problems like supply shortages, but Kovacik says they will continue to evolve as the pandemic does.

