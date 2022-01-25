Restoration on Cockspur Lighthouse complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Restoration work is finished on the Cockspur Lighthouse.

National Park Service crews began work in May.

The old paint was doing more harm than good, and they replaced the doors and windows after someone broke in.

Our Jamie Ertle got an exclusive tour with the tradesman while they worked on the 165 year old structure.

You may notice it may not be as white as it has been in the past, but it’s a more natural look, showing off the Savannah Gray Brick.

