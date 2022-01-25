SCCPSS student success expo moves to online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With high COVID case numbers in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, a popular event did not take place over the past weekend. Instead, organizers of the Student Success Expo are working to move the event to a virtual format.

Typically, the student expo is usually one big all day event, but this year they are going virtual and it will be spread out over several weeks so that the hundreds of students in the district can still participate.

The last time they were able to hold the event in person was 2 years ago in January of 2020. Last year they were virtual but this year they have expanded. Even on a virtual format the students will participate in competitions like public speaking, public service announcements, mock interviews, community service displays and a recycling project where they created sculptures out of recycled items.

The judges are starting to get to work now and in a few weeks they will air the virtual expo online to keep all the activities, competitions and performances a part of the special day.

“We want parents to know that we do care about this initiative and we also care about them and we want to make sure they know that it’s important to us to keep what we are doing going so they can have that exposure and experience,” said Dr. Angie Lewis from the Office of College & Career Readiness.

Dr. Lewis said hey have not scheduled a new date yet, but sometime on the week of February 14 they will air the expo live online and can also be watched back on the recording. This way students, parents and community members can still be involved.

Instead of booths at the expo, parents and students can check out digital campaigns for each school that will be posted on the district’s YouTube Page starting Friday. If there is a program at another school you are interested in, the choice program applications are open now and will stay open until February 4.

