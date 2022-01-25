Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Clouds are back, scattered rain moves in today!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s warmer than yesterday morning, by about ten degrees, under a cloudy sky. Temperatures are averaging in the low to mid-40s at 5 a.m.

Clouds rule the forecast today!

Scattered light rain is moving through west and southwest Georgia early this morning. Some of these showers will work into our area this morning and afternoon. The chance of rain is greatest south of I-16 today.

With clouds around, it’ll be a chilly day; low tomid-50s south and mid to upper 50s north at noon. Temperatures range from the mid-50s to lower 60s by mid-afternoon; coolest south of the Altamaha River. Temperatures cool back into the low and mid-50s area-wide this evening.

A few sprinkles or spotty light rain showers are possible during your evening plans. The greatest chance of rain remains south of Savannah through the evening. We’ll wake up to clearer and chilly conditions Wednesday morning.

Colder conditions filter in late Wednesday and Thursday. An even bigger blast of cold air arrives late Friday, into Saturday. A few showers are possible, but the bigger story is the likelihood of a hard freeze Sunday morning.

A warming trend begins early next week. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Gabriel Macharia
Chatham Co. Police searching for missing 7-year-old
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 1700 block of Chester St.
Ga. Department of Corrections closing Ga. State Prison in Reidsville

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 1-24-2022
A quick scrape may be needed before 9 a.m. if you parked outside last night!
VIDEO FORECAST | Freezing morning, cool and mostly sunny afternoon
*
MONDAY | Freezing morning gives way to a nice afternoon!
First Alert Weather
Plan on a light freeze Monday morning!