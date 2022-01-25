TUESDAY | Clouds are back, scattered rain moves in today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s warmer than yesterday morning, by about ten degrees, under a cloudy sky. Temperatures are averaging in the low to mid-40s at 5 a.m.

Clouds rule the forecast today!

Scattered light rain is moving through west and southwest Georgia early this morning. Some of these showers will work into our area this morning and afternoon. The chance of rain is greatest south of I-16 today.

With clouds around, it’ll be a chilly day; low tomid-50s south and mid to upper 50s north at noon. Temperatures range from the mid-50s to lower 60s by mid-afternoon; coolest south of the Altamaha River. Temperatures cool back into the low and mid-50s area-wide this evening.

A few sprinkles or spotty light rain showers are possible during your evening plans. The greatest chance of rain remains south of Savannah through the evening. We’ll wake up to clearer and chilly conditions Wednesday morning.

Colder conditions filter in late Wednesday and Thursday. An even bigger blast of cold air arrives late Friday, into Saturday. A few showers are possible, but the bigger story is the likelihood of a hard freeze Sunday morning.

A warming trend begins early next week. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.