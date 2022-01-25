Upgrades to Lazaretto Creek, Bull River bridges proposed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An update on projects years in the making along the only route on and off Tybee Island.

Those plans involve the replacement and improvement of bridges at Bull River and Lazaretto Creek.

When finished, both the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be two-lane, and include bike and pedestrian improvements. The plans are the result of years of planning, and getting public input on what’s needed most from those who use the route regularly.

Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says the plan right now from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which he points out is subject to change, is as follows. First, GDOT will acquire the areas where the new bridges will connect to land, which is expected to be by next year. By the following year, bidding for the construction will begin. And by 2025, Gillen says construction should start.

”We’ve never been to this point, that we’ve got an approved schedule by GDOT. So this is as far as we’ve been. So this is exciting to get something like that, that could really make a huge impact on public safety on the island,” Gillen said.

Gillen says the additional lanes and even pedestrian and bike lanes come in handy to give first responders better access to the island in the event of wrecks or heavy traffic.

