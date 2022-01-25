USC-Beaufort students, staff happy with start to semester

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The University of South Carolina-Beaufort picked up its second semester in the middle of a surge of coronavirus cases.

Now, students have been back walking around campus for just over two weeks and university officials say they’ve started the semester just about as well as they could’ve hoped.

“We know we’re going to have students test positive and employees that test positive, that’s just the world that we live in right now. Our percentage for our population is pretty low so it’s hard to say I’m excited about anything about COVID, but I am excited that our numbers have remained relatively low,” said Dr. Angela Simmons, Vice Chancellor for Student Development.

After the first week of classes, 28 people tested positive out of more than 2,000 students and staff. As far as mitigation strategies, masks are still required indoors, and classrooms are being held to 75 percent capacity.

The university hopes things will be different come the start of the next semester in the fall of 2022, but for now they’re just focused on getting through this one.

