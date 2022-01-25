World’s tallest IMAX screen coming to Pooler theater

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Royal Cinemas and the IMAX theater in Pooler is set to open a new auditorium with the world’s tallest IMAX Screen.

The screen will be 101 feet wide and 76 feet and 2 inches tall.

The screen is so large it had to be painted by a specially designed robotic arm.

The theater says the screen will have increased resolution, sharper images, and have the widest range of colors.

The experience is set to open in February.

