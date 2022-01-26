Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet and David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three people were charged after a man was found naked, severely beaten, and bound with zip ties in the trunk of a car parked at a quarry in North Carolina.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, who is now recovering in the hospital, was robbed and beaten when he tried to sell a gun to a woman in Rockwell – about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The case began when deputies were called to a house Jan. 20 in reference to “suspicious circumstances,” WBTV reported. They noted that there were bleach stains on the floor, and a large blood stain in a bedroom. They also found bloody towels in a laundry hamper.

Initially, detectives were unable to locate a victim. But the next day, they received a call from a nearby hospital about an assault victim that had suffered a broken sternum, facial fractures and other injuries. They also learned that the fire department responded to a call near a rock quarry the day before. It was there that first responders found the victim in the trunk of his own car. He was naked and his hands were bound together with zip ties.

Once the victim was able to speak with detectives, they said he told investigators he had gone to the location to sell a gun to Jackwlyn Nicole Corl, 33. He remembered falling asleep, then seeing trees and hearing voices, and he said he remembered the names of his alleged attackers.

Police arrested Corl and two others Tuesday – William Troy Wilson, 26, and Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 35. They are all facing multiple charges related to the incident. Bond was set at $150,000 for Corl and Wilson and $155,000 for Llewellyn.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
Federal Reserve signals an interest rate hike by mid-March.
Fed: Powell speaks amid market turmoil
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Firefighter says she urged officers to let her help Floyd
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults