3 dead after shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed three people on St. Helena Island on Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a report of three adults wounded by gunfire at a residence on Eddings Point Road around 11:30 a.m.

Beaufort County Emergency Services pronounced two dead people at the scene and one was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Investigators continue to investigate. BCSO believes all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and located. They say there is no threat to the public.

