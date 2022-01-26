Beaufort Co. holds final hearing on redistricting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - We’ve been following the Beaufort County redistricting process for the past few months. This involves redrawing the boundaries of voting districts that will impact elections for the next decade.

Earlier this week, at the third and final hearing, the Beaufort County council approved unanimously map 3A for redistricting… meaning all the county’s work is done and that map has been set for the next decade, but it will have to get through the state first.

“The state will review our data to make sure it’s followed all of the state guidelines which it has,” said Joseph Passiment, Chairman Beaufort County Council.

Chairman Passiment says the numbers state officials will be looking at are mainly district populations and how far they are from the goal of 17,011 people per area. With this year’s maps, the chairman says the state asked them to be within 10 percent deviation… something the county’s maps director believes they did well.

“Is it all perfect, it’s not… but in our mind it’s like hey we did the best we could and we got the deviation down under two percent. We feel good,” said Daniel Morgan, Mapping and Applications Director, Beaufort County.

He says in order to balance those communities, changes had to be made.

“The north has declined in population or not grown as fast as the south and that’s the biggest takeaway is how we had to shift the districts around.”

Those changes will affect elections for the years to come, starting in just a few months.

“Now is the time for those who are going to file and run have to go and start looking and getting this information, so they can go out and talk to citizens so they can get their information filed by March to be ready to run for the next election.”

We’ll be monitoring that process in the months to come as the new map creates an open council seat here, in district 6… and pits two council members against each other in district 4.

