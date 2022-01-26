Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be some changes made to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the City of Savannah, according to the mayor.

The exact details of those changes have not been released yet.

During a news conference Wednesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the city would be releasing details, likely Thursday, about changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Right now, the parade is still a go. The mayor said festivities surrounding the holiday will be “more authentic, local and family friendly.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

