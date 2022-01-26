College credit available for new high school career pathway courses

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia is putting new emphasis on credits high school students can take with them to college.

The state department of education, alongside the Technical College System of Georgia, expanded the high school Career Pathways program this month.

That’s the program that allows high school students to get certain coursework and credentials recognized by their perspective colleges.

The goal being that they don’t have to repeat material they’ve already mastered.

The state expanded the program to include Construction and Early Childhood Education credits.

Those join four others that already have the designation - welding, patient care, cloud computing and automotive service technology.

At Effingham County High School, that is good news for students in the Early Childhood Education Pathway.

“I love working with the Pre-K kids,” said 10th grader Harmony Hall.

“Even in elementary school I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I love helping people,” added fellow 10th grader Kendall Wilkes.

“I don’t think there’s a single person in this world who shouldn’t try learning about early childhood education and development,” said senior Harley Payne.

And now there’s perhaps an added reason to give it a try.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students at Effingham County High School,” said ECHS CTAE Supervisor Katie Whitten.

The news that ECE students could now earn college credits from their high school classroom.

“It literally came as a shock to us,” ECE teacher Megan Fowler still trying to spread the good news.

“I’ve only been able to tell one of my classes about it.”

Giving students like Hall and Payne a fast track to their degree.

“That means when I go to college, some of the classes I won’t have to take, so I’ll graduate college earlier than I would have,” said Hall.

“It’s really nice to know I won’t have to be repeating any information that I’ve already learned and proved I’m a master at,” adds Payne.

It also provides others with an opportunity they may have never thought they’d have

“I think this is the perfect opportunity, especially for the people around me that maybe thought they didn’t want to go to college and then by doing ECE they get to go to a technical school and fulfill their dream of teaching. I think this is perfect,” said Wilkes.

The addition addressing the growing need for future educators.

“It is very important that the state has recognized the need of having people working with early childhood students,” Whitten says.

Putting all ECE students on a pathway toward success.

“You know knocking out two, not even basic classes like math and science, like actual pathway classes for your college degree is pretty exceptional. So, what they’re doing in High School actual is benefiting their future,” said Fowler.

For students to get these credits they must complete all three levels of the ECE pathway with at least a ‘B’ and get no lower than a 70 percent on their pathway exam.

