Community event planned to celebrate opening of the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a list of community events will be held at the Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The invitation only ribbon cutting event will begin promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a Community Day inside the new arena from 2 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Savannah.

“I am ecstatic that we will finally open our beautiful, new Enmarket Arena with a celebration for everyone in our community,” Mayor Van Johnson said in a prepared statement. “This will be a day of fun, family and community as residents from all of Savannah will have the opportunity to enjoy this first event in our remarkable new facility.”

The Community Day will feature a variety of activities for the whole family, including live music from local bands, carnival-style games, Enmarket Arena tours, activities for kids, and more. While the festivities will start at 2 p.m., attendees are encouraged to enjoy the fun anytime until 6 p.m.

