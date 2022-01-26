Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Community event planned to celebrate opening of the Enmarket Arena

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a list of community events will be held at the Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The invitation only ribbon cutting event will begin promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a Community Day inside the new arena from 2 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Savannah.

“I am ecstatic that we will finally open our beautiful, new Enmarket Arena with a celebration for everyone in our community,” Mayor Van Johnson said in a prepared statement. “This will be a day of fun, family and community as residents from all of Savannah will have the opportunity to enjoy this first event in our remarkable new facility.”

The Community Day will feature a variety of activities for the whole family, including live music from local bands, carnival-style games, Enmarket Arena tours, activities for kids, and more. While the festivities will start at 2 p.m., attendees are encouraged to enjoy the fun anytime until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Latest News

FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
Victims of a 2019 boat crash have filed claims against the estates of Paul Murdaugh and his...
Claims totaling $65M filed against estates of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh by victims in 2019 boat crash
Hearing loud booms? It’s training at Fort Stewart
Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force holds community address