Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

2 taken to hospital after crash on Hwy 21, Ebenezer Road

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Effingham County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A crash involving five vehicles blocked lanes on south Hwy 21 near Ebenezer Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The condition of the two people transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.

UPDATE THE ROADWAY IS CLEAR Hwy 21 SOUTH and Ebenezer Roadway - ROAD BLOCKED due to a 5 car accident. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Effingham County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor

Latest News

The I-16 Flyover Removal Coalition will present its proposal to Savannah’s city council during...
I-16 Flyover Removal Coalition to present findings to Savannah City Council
Ga. Department of Transportation keeping close eye on wintry weather threat
President Street detour scheduled for this weekend as repair work begins on railroad crossing
Crews responded to the 12700 block of Green Pond Highway just north of SpringHill Road at...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Colleton County crash