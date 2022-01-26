2 taken to hospital after crash on Hwy 21, Ebenezer Road
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Effingham County, according to the sheriff’s office.
A crash involving five vehicles blocked lanes on south Hwy 21 near Ebenezer Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The condition of the two people transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.
