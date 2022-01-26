Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton certainly isn’t slowing down; now she’s launching a line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines.

“I have always loved to cook, and I am so happy to share some of my southern favorites with you,” she says in a promotional video.

They’re called “Dolly’s Southern Favorites.”

The available flavors include coconut and banana flavored cake mixes with creamy or chocolate buttercream frosting.

Some of Dolly’s favorite recipes for the mixes come printed on the back of the box.

The collaboration comes days after Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced it is bringing back the country singer’s signature ice cream flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

Dolly is in the public eye these days in part because she’s got a new album and book to promote, both titled “Run, Rose, Run.” Like the cake mixes, they come out in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 1700 block of Chester St.

Latest News

A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican,...
Pope urges parents to ‘never condemn’ their gay children
FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta