Doug Weathers inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Living legend, Doug Weathers was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Weathers remains as iconically “Savannah” today as when he retired from WTOC 21 years ago.

His induction to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame would seem natural. Well, to anybody but Weathers when he got the call.

“He said ‘what do you think.’ I said ‘I’ve got to be honest. You’ve caught me flat footed,’” Weathers said.

For more than 40 years he was the face and voice of TV news in Savannah. But he’s earned the respect of peers far beyond the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

“Doug is literally an institution when it comes to broadcast journalism in the state of Georgia. He’s one of those people who could -at age 90 - could go back on the air today,” Hall of Fame member Monica Pearson said.

WTOC General Manager Larry Silbermann spoke of Weather’s connection to the community - from the movers and shakers to the average viewer at home. But he also spoke of Weathers as a mentor to generations of journalists, especially those who remain with WTOC still.

“When he retired, he left behind not only the legacy of what he did, but also the legacy of the people,” Silbermann said.

To Weathers, it was about earning the viewer’s respect and trust.

“It’s all about person to person. If I’m broadcasting, I’m talking to one person, and I want that one person to understand what I’m saying,” Weathers said.

