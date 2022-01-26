Groundbreaking held for new park in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People who live in Hinesville will soon have a new space to spend some time outdoors.

The first steps were taken toward building Hinesville’s new Southside Park.

“I’m very excited, there’s nothing on this end of Hinesville. So, you know, this is wonderful,” said Hinesville resident Michele Hendricks.

The new development will be along Airport Road, and will feature a dog park, skate park, tennis and basketball courts, two multi-use fields, and a walking trail. Hinesville Mayor Pro Tem Keith Jenkins says the park has been a goal of the city’s for nearly 14 years.

“We’ve always seen that there’s a need for some type of recreation on this side of the community,” Jenkins said.

The approximately $1.6 million project is funded through SPLOST VI funds. All of these funds will go directly toward the development, as the land was donated for the project by Paul Krebs of Paul Krebs Construction.

“Well, dad donated this land because he likes to give back to the community. He feels it is very important whether you give back in land or resources or you give your time and your service to always help your community,” said Paul Krebs’ daughter Ali Krebs.

The project is also a collaboration between the City of Hinesville and Liberty County, something elected officials say makes them proud.

“Most cities and counties don’t get along very well. When I talk to other mayors from other cities and I mention our relationship with our county, they think something is wrong with me that we do that, but we’ve been doing it for many years,” said Mayor Allen Brown.

A collaboration, they hope will bring the community even closer together.

Officials say they hope at least a portion of the park will be operational in three to four months.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.