Hardeeville Recreation Center continues to grow community involvement

The new facility has been open for a few months.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, SC. (WTOC) - A new $8.5 million facility in Hardeeville is brining in visitors and locals to stay active. The Hardeeville Recreation Center has been open for a few months now and have about 500 active members and are working to continue to grow their involvement in this community.

The facility is 35,000 square feet and has everything from event spaces to a fitness center to a basketball court with seating for 1,000 fans. Even with the latest COVID surge the center manager says they are happy with the participation they are getting from the community. They have a cleaning crew come and continue to follow all guidance from local health experts to keep things running smooth.

“It seems like COVID may be here to stay so we are just doing the best we can to keep everybody safe and push through,” said Logan Colburn, the recreation center manager. To have something like this in Hardeeville to attract people to the area and to give our residents somewhere to play that is safe and state of the art and give new offerings to the residents is huge.”

Colburn says he has goals of hosting tournaments of all kinds like pickleball, volleyball, racquetball, and basketball. As well as offering more youth and adult sports leagues in the future.

Click her for more information.

