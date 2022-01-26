Health department grant increases child safety in cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Counties across the Coastal Empire have received the 2022 Car Seat Mini-Grant from the Georgia Department of Health.

Health experts say installing a car seat properly can make all the difference in keeping your child safe in the event of an accident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children under four years old.

The grant program helps provide car seats to families who use WIC, PeachCare, and Medicaid. Seven counties within the Coastal Health District received the grant, including Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh. The grant enables counties to distribute six to eight seats a month to qualifying families.

“We are getting education to the counties, we’re getting seats to the counties, because one of the things people learn are car seats do expire. They’re only good if they’ve been in an accident once, you get rid of them after an accident,” said Brand Phelps, District Environmental Health Director with the Coastal Health District.

The car seats also come with comprehensive training on how to properly install them. If you’re in need of a car seat, contact your county’s health department to schedule an appointment.

