Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

A healthy diet can boost your immune system

By CNN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, but you may also help boost your immune system by feeding your body the right foods.

”Some of the obvious things that we always want to look at is antioxidants and phytonutrients, and we are going to get those from plant-based whole foods and foods that have a lot of color,” dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says colorful foods have a lot of vitamins and minerals that may help arm your body.

She says vitamin C may help prevent or shorten infection and vitamin D may help support immune health.

”It’s also important to talk about things that make the immune system less likely to perform well,” Kirkpatrick said. “That is highly processed foods, fast foods, added sugars. Those all negatively impact gut health and negatively impact the immune system as well.”

She recommends switching to a diet that is primarily plant-based and consuming whole foods that keep your immune system strong.

Aside from diet, you can also help your immune system by getting enough sleep and staying active.

Kirkpatrick says getting enough probiotics, prebiotics and fiber is important and can lead to a healthy gut, which promotes immune health, too.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Latest News

Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors
Health department grant increases child safety in cars
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
We’ve been following the Beaufort County redistricting process for the past few months. This...
Beaufort Co. holds final hearing on redistricting