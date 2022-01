FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you been hearing loud booms in the distance?

No need to worry. The sound is from training at Fort Stewart.

According to a social media post made by Fort Stewart, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is firing its main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles on the ranges.

Have you been hearing booms from Fort Stewart? Our 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is firing its... Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

