I-16 Flyover Removal Coalition to present findings to Savannah City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The I-16 Flyover Removal Coalition will present its proposal to Savannah’s city council during a workshop on Thursday.

The flyover goes right over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, connecting I-16 to Liberty Street.

But critics say, it unfairly impacts the surrounding neighborhood.

The coalition says the area was home to Savannah’s old Union Station - and a vibrant, diverse area of town before the interstate came through.

They say city studies show it won’t impact traffic, and they feel with federal funding, it could be a great opportunity for the city to right a wrong.

“We have tremendous opportunities. We can’t restore the beauty of union station, but we can restore the beauty and civic pride we have throughout savannah into this area,” said Denise Grabowski with the I-16 Flyover Removal Coalition.

The coalition says Senator Raphael Warnock and former Mayor Edna Jackson support the proposal.

They say they’ve had productive talks with the city and they feel good about their chances.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.