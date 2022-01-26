Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Move over chocolate chip cookie dough – we’re making room for Nutty Bar ice cream!

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to put a cold and creamy twist on the classic snack-time treats.

Seven new snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.

They include:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

The new flavors come on the heels of the recently introduced Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream that became a hit for the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
3 dead after shooting on St. Helena Island
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8