Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force holds community address

HARDEEVILLE, SC. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, you can be a part to the fight to stop human trafficking in out communities. The Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force will update the community on their continued efforts and how you can help their mission.

An event in Hardeeville is open to the public to learn more about the collaborative efforts from law enforcement and local and state leaders. If you are interested in learning more about the resources to help the victims and what the task force has been working on, you can come to the event, it is happening on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Hardeeville Recreation which is located at 285 John Smith Road.

This event is their annual community address that they have done each year since the task force was founded in 2015. The Lowcountry Tsk Force is one of nine throughout the state that are under the Human Trafficking Task Force for South Carolina.

The task force says this fight to end human trafficking starts with education, so they are inviting anyone who is interested to come out on Wednesday and learn more because they need the community’s help.

“It’s safer if you just report it than it is to not report it because than at least law enforcement has a chance to look into it to see if it is in fact a legit operation, whether it be a cleaning business or a massage parlor or restaurant owners. Trafficking isn’t just about sex, it is a number of things,” said Michelle Fraser the Director of Victim Services in the 14th Circuit.

The task force says that human trafficking is happening here in our communities and they are encouraging you to just say something if you see something They are encouraging you to pre-register by sending an email mcguire@scsolicitor14@org.

