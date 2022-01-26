New movie theater in Savannah opening in old Frank Theater on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new movie theater opening in Savannah is looking to fill dozens of jobs.

Neighborhood Cinema Group is completing renovations on their new location on Victory Drive in Savannah. They are renovating the old Frank Theater after being shuttered for several years.

The building upgrades include state of the art Dolby technology, expanded ceilings, new luxury seats, modern finishes throughout and an updated exterior.

They will offer other luxuries, such as free refills on drinks and popcorn, reserved seating, and special perks for My NCG Rewards loyalty members.

They hope to have the theater completed and opened by the end of February, in time for the premiere of “The Batman.”

The theater will host a grand opening community event in the coming months.

Job Fair

NCG Cinema is looking to hire 40 qualified candidates for their new location at Victory Drive and Skidaway Road in Savannah.

The theater has immediate openings for full and part time positions in all roles including concessions, usher, box office, maintenance and janitorial, and assistant managers.

The job fair will take place at the new theater, 1901 East Victory Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested candidates can sign up in advance at https://ncgmovies.com/savannah-job-fair/ to reserve an interview time during the job fair. All candidates who participate in the job fair will receive a free movie pass.

