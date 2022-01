PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Annaliese Noelle Empoliti is approximately 5′8″ and about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, hot pink and maroon tie dye hoodie, with maroon high top Van sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 911.

