SCCPSS announces temporary changes to athletics

Wednesday the Savannah Chatham County Public School System announced some changes to athletics due to COVID cases within the district.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday the Savannah Chatham County Public School System announced some changes to athletics due to COVID cases within the district.

Between January 3, 2022 up until Jan. 25, Savannah-Chatham County has had 31 games cancelled or postponed due to COVID exposures, most of which were region games.

The district has suspended “non-essential travel” and are only allowing travel to competitions that “have a meaningful impact on the school’s region standing and future opportunities for state play.”

So far this month, five non-region match-ups have been cancelled, and could be rescheduled.

“We recognize that athletic participation is voluntary, we also know that it plays a significant role in our student’s development, as well as enhances our entire school community, and so with this in mind, we’ve taken steps to preserve meaningful game play, but also we’ve limited certain non-essential aspects, so that we’re able to preserve our programs for all,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, the SCCPSS Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools. “We’ve postponed non-essential travel, we reduced our capacities, and we continue to require masks in all our venues.”

They say the COVID safety action plan will be reviewed every 10 days. These protocols began on Jan. 14 and the first review will be Monday.

