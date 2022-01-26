Toombs Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Jacquez Burke, 27, was last seen in Lyons in the area of W. Lincoln and N. Victory around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen handcuffed in the front and possibly wearing an ace bandage around right hand.

Burke could be wearing an orange or red jumpsuit. Burke is 6′2″ and 185 pounds.

According to Sheriff Alvie Kight, Burke was being transported back to Toombs County Jail by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office from court Tuesday evening.

They pulled into unload him at the jail when the sheriff says the gate hadn’t closed completely and Burke jumped out of the vehicle with handcuffs still on and ran through a wooded area.

The sheriff says Burke is not a danger to the public.

The sheriff says they believe he is still in the area. They continue to actively search with help from the Lyons Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

They have K9s helping them track and have setup a perimeter around the area.

The sheriff said he thinks “he was ready and saw the opportunity.”

They will all be out searching through the night, as long as they believe he is in the area.

If seen or you have any information, call 911 immediately.

