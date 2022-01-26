Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Toombs Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.(Toombs County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Jacquez Burke, 27, was last seen in Lyons in the area of W. Lincoln and N. Victory around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen handcuffed in the front and possibly wearing an ace bandage around right hand.

Burke could be wearing an orange or red jumpsuit. Burke is 6′2″ and 185 pounds.

According to Sheriff Alvie Kight, Burke was being transported back to Toombs County Jail by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office from court Tuesday evening.

They pulled into unload him at the jail when the sheriff says the gate hadn’t closed completely and Burke jumped out of the vehicle with handcuffs still on and ran through a wooded area.

The sheriff says Burke is not a danger to the public.

The sheriff says they believe he is still in the area. They continue to actively search with help from the Lyons Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

They have K9s helping them track and have setup a perimeter around the area.

The sheriff said he thinks “he was ready and saw the opportunity.”

They will all be out searching through the night, as long as they believe he is in the area.

If seen or you have any information, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Macharia
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found in Chatham Co.
Family of Glennville student killed at a house party asks community to come forward with...
Family of teen killed at house party asks community to come forward with information
Allegations the former Brunswick District Attorney instructed officers at the scene not to...
Investigation into ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Foster family opens clothing boutique for kids in need
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 1700 block of Chester St.

Latest News

USC-Beaufort students, staff happy with start to semester
USC-Beaufort students, staff happy with start to semester
Bluffton Police receiving reflection garden to help with mental health
Bluffton Police receiving reflection garden to help with mental health
An update on projects years in the making along the only route on and off Tybee Island.
Upgrades to Lazaretto Creek, Bull River bridges proposed
Business skeptical of new student housing high-rise coming to west River Street
Business skeptical of new student housing high-rise coming to west River Street