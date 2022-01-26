Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Jenny Oliver

By Mike Cihla
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - “If they don’t feel comfortable, they are not going to come in here to do the work to start with.”

Jenny Oliver tries to put her students at ease in her fifth grade math class at Glennville Elementary School.

“They have to know that you believe in them. And then they are going to work for you. They have to know you care,” Oliver said. “They are doing it to make us proud, to impress you, to make you proud. We are their people at school, and they want to make us proud. and that’s important.”

Oliver has been teaching for 16 years, but teaching math wasn’t her first choice.

“I played softball in college, and I was actually a trained PE teacher. but I got thrown into a math class and fell in love with it,” she said. “You’ve got to love what you do. and I truly love what I do. There’s not a day that I say I really don’t want to go. and a lot of it is because of these students.”

And it’s the students that keep her motivated. and she expects her students to put in the work.

“My goal is no matter what level you are at math, to even push you just a little bit further. The ones that struggle a little bit I want you to feel comfortable and feel like this is something you can do,” Oliver said. “You can’t expect a high grade if you only give 50% of the effort. and there’s some more math.”

