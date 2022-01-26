Sky Cams
U.S. Marshals Service shares warning about phone scammers

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers to steal your money, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators say these fake callers are threatening people for not appearing court. The scammers then give the victim an option - pay a fine or be arrested.

Don’t fall for it.

U.S. Marshals or federal courts will never ask for card numbers or bank information over the phone.

If you get one of these calls hang up and report it.

If you have been targeted in a phone scam or other fraudulent activity, please report the information to the FBI through its Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.IC3.gov) and to the Federal Trade Commission (www.reportfraud.ftc.gov).

Additional information about court scams can be found on the websites for the United States Courts (www.uscourts.gov) and the United States Marshals Service (www.usmarshals.gov).

