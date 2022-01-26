WEDNESDAY | Clouds, spotty early morning rain give way to some susnhine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Our day begins with cool temperatures, lots of clouds and spotty light rain. A few light rain showers are are forecast to move southwest, to northeast, across the I-95 and Highway 84 corridors through 7 a.m.

Drier weather builds in later this morning and a dry forecast rules this afternoon. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 1 and 3 p.m.

Colder weather filters in this evening and tonight!

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s Thursday morning, but a breeze will, occasionally, make it feel like it’s in the 20s. Friday remains seasonably cold as another front blows through.

A widespread, hard freeze is likely by Sunday morning!

Hard Freeze | “Hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28°-or-lower for at least a few hours.” - NOAA.

Much colder air filters in Friday evening and night. We’ll wake up to wind chills in the upper teens and 20s Saturday morning, followed by temperatures struggling to get into the mid-40s Saturday afternoon, with a brisk wind. Winds calm, the sky remains clear and a cold air-mass settles in Saturday evening. The stage will be set for the coldest night of winter.

Plan on Sunday morning temperatures bottoming-out in the low to mid-20s all the way into the Savannah Metro. A light freeze is in the forecast all the way to the beach; especially north of the Altamaha River. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

