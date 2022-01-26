What you need to know this tax season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tax season is here, but you may not get those refunds as soon as you think.

The IRS has millions of returns backlogged from last tax season, and it’s not looking better this time around.

You remember the chaos of last tax season. The IRS and tax experts are warning people early on to anticipate more delays.

Dynamic Tax Owner Kevin Bowes had one word for this tax season - messy.

The backlog of returns from last season could make this filing season chaotic.

At least 6 million returns are waiting to be processed. Tax experts and the Internal Revenue Service are already warning filers to be prepared.

“It’s gonna be a bumpy ride this year,” Bowles said.

COVID is to blame for a lot of what’s going on, as a lot of staff worked from home and they had shortages.

The IRS only answered 11-percent of their calls because they couldn’t keep up - people waited hours, days and some months to get representatives on the phone.

“Stacks of papers on empty desks. It becomes very difficult for those who wanna find out about certain things. It’s just crickets chirping at that point.”

Bowes says he has clients who haven’t gotten their returns from last tax season processed.

“It’s gonna be confusing to many that’s why we have tax professionals such as myself.”

There’s layers to what’s going on... outdated software, delayed paper filings and the IRS doesn’t have enough funding.

Bowes says errors made by the IRS with Child Tax Credit payments may also trigger delays this filing season.

“Now we’re either having to bear burden to either trust the letters or argue with the letters.”

He advises anyone filing to take your time, make sure all of your documents are in order, but don’t wait too long.

“Prudence is key. Diligence is key. And accurate record keeping on your own part is the best method for ensuring that you’re protected from the IRS.”

The IRS started taking returns Monday - two weeks earlier than last year.

The deadline for most is April 18.

