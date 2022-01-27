Businesses closer to Victory Dr. react to Mayor’s proposal to extend St. Patrick’s Day festival zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning the City of Savannah announced possible changes for the city’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day celebration. One of those proposals involves extending the festival zone all the way to Victory Drive.

Businesses WTOC talked to in that area say they like this idea because it would involve a lot more of them in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“I think a lot more people would actually prefer to be out here because there’s a lot more open space,” said Ethan Smith, the Vault Kitchen and Market.

Ethan Smith works at the Vault Kitchen and Market. He says extending the festival zone would be great for the midtown area.

“If you extend a festival zone people are going to go to all parts of it. You have a great neighborhood over here too and people say, ‘oh, I don’t have to go downtown to be a part of the festivities I can be just five minutes from my house.’”

Other businesses say it would mean more businesses can feel included in a day so important to Savannah.

“Being able to pull them out toward midtown and involve other businesses that maybe haven’t been a part of it before would be incredible,” said Elizabeth Woods, Director of Hospitality at the Collins Quarter.

If the proposal passes, the festival zone would reach from River Street to Victory Drive. Smith says there’s so many options for people to go to that would get them out of where the big crowds are, while still having a fun experience.

“There’s a plethora of different neighborhoods that you have where people would just go to all the different places around here and then that’s their St. Patrick’s Day.”

The city is also looking to prohibit on-street permits in the festival zone. This means people would need to go into the restaurants or bars to buy their food and drinks. Something these businesses say is great because it gets more people in their doors to experience all they have to offer.

“We’re one of the biggest restaurants in this area, so not having those permits available would mean a lot of people are going to flock to the bigger area because ‘oh they’re probably going to have more drinks available.”

“I think really being able to make an impact of seeing people experience what we can fully give to them would be great for everyone.”

The owners of Lone Wolf Lounge off of Lincoln Street say over the years they’ve had their own St. Patrick’s Day celebration because they aren’t in the area the crowds usually go to. They say they hope, if the zone gets extended, that the city is prepared to take the steps needed to keep the zone maintained.

“In this area, since we weren’t part of the parade zone traditionally, we’ve kind of had to develop our own St. Patrick’s Day culture and it’s a little more dialed down. It’s more local,” said Tom Worley, co-owner of Lone Wolf Lounge.

“We’ll see if they have infrastructure, like trash cans and port-a-johns and stuff, but it just seems more like being able to regulate the businesses,” said Andrew Ripley, co-owner of Lonely Wolf Lounge.

Final plans for St. Patrick’s Day are still being sorted out as there’s more than a month to go, but businesses say they’re hopeful that this year people can have a true St. Patrick’s Day celebration again.

“It really just means a lot for the revenue of small businesses, the revenue for the city, bringing the community together and it’s just great.”

As of now, again, these are just proposals. Mayor Van Johnson says they hope to have everything set in stone no later than February 21.

