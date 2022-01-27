LIVE: St. Patrick’s Day festival zone expanding, changes to permits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah announced proposed changes Thursday for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Currently, the changes are just proposals as they require approval by City Council.

The first change is the extension of the festival zone to Victory Drive.

The second proposed change is the city will prohibit on-street permits in the festival zone. The last proposal is prohibiting out-of-town motor coaches from requesting permits to park within the festival zone.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also said the final decision to hold or cancel the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities will be made no later than Feb. 21.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.