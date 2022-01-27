Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

LIVE: St. Patrick’s Day festival zone expanding, changes to permits

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah announced proposed changes Thursday for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Currently, the changes are just proposals as they require approval by City Council.

The first change is the extension of the festival zone to Victory Drive.

The second proposed change is the city will prohibit on-street permits in the festival zone. The last proposal is prohibiting out-of-town motor coaches from requesting permits to park within the festival zone.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also said the final decision to hold or cancel the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities will be made no later than Feb. 21.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
Hearing loud booms? It’s training at Fort Stewart
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
Individual income tax return
What you need to know this tax season

Latest News

Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
Atlanta Braves trophy tour coming to Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah mayor says St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on