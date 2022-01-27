Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies during search for 38 migrants lost at sea; death toll 5

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard said four more bodies were found during a search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; five bodies in all have been recovered.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Associated Press)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
Hearing loud booms? It’s training at Fort Stewart
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
3 dead after shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Bud Light introduces carb-free beer
Jonathan is estimated to be 190 years old.
Meet 190-year-old Jonathan, the oldest tortoise to ever live
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police