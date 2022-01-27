Sky Cams
Event bringing awareness to human trafficking

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January is considered National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

There are estimated to be more than 24.9 million people — adults and children — subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in the United States.

This weekend in Savannah, the 7th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam will spread awareness to the situation. William Gettis is the chairman of the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council and he joined Morning Break to talk about the event.

