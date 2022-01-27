Family offering $15,000 reward for information on unsolved murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still no arrests in the case of a man murdered in Feiler Park almost five years ago.

37-year-old Carlton Frazier was murdered on 57th and Crane Street back in 2017. Carlton Frazier’s family raised $15,000 just to get people to talk. They say they still hurt every day and all they want is answers.

“The day my son left a part of me left,” said his mother Mary Jackson.

“My brother was killed right here for no reason. They stood right over here in this corner and shot him in the dark,” said his sister Melissa Dillard.

The family says those responsible came through this alley and shot him on this porch. The bricks mark the spot where he was killed....

“Grief is real, tears are real, pain is real...hurt is real. For a mother to get up and know that her son is no longer with her. She had to bury her son,” said Pastor Marcus Mobley.

Carlton’s mother says her son’s death doesn’t get any better with time.

“We hurt everyday because we lost our child...we don’t know why..”

“Going on five years now. There should be more answers because we don’t have any answers to any of our questions,” said his brother Ronald Legree.

That’s why the family spent the past 5 years raising $15,000 for anyone who knows something.

“Until we start holding people accountable who look like us...that’s when we’re gonna get some justice,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan.

Chief Roy Minter says detectives are still working this case. He feels for the family and says they are not giving up.

“I see sorrow, grief, sadness, frustration and we can’t keep seeing this,” said Chief Roy Minter.

A friend of Carlton’s says detectives need the community as much as they need them.

“It’s not called snitchin’ it’s called tellin’...the same thing you would want someone to do if your loved one was killed,” said his friend Craig Mike.

Chief Roy Minter says this is not a cold case and detectives are still investigating. He says the Savannah Police Department has cleared 88-percent of homicides. And he thinks that shows the commitment from the community to give them information.

So if you know anything, you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020, or submit a tip to savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org.

