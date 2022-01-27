First Alert: Coldest air of the season filters in this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While already cold this morning and even colder-feeling Friday, the coldest air doesn’t filter in until Friday evening.

You may have heard some talk about a potential ‘nor-easter’ impacting the big I-95 cities - Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston - this weekend. While snowfall impacts to the Mid-Atlantic and New England are still in-question, there is no doubt about a strong cold front’s arrival in our forecast Friday.

Get ready for a frigid weekend!

Friday begins cloudier with a light breeze and temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to lower 40s. A strong cold front sweeps through Friday afternoon and evening. A couple rain showers could accompany the front, but most are forecast to remain dry.

The brunt of the cold air and breezy winds enter the forecast Friday night.

It’ll feel like it’s around 20° in Savannah Saturday morning with an actual temperature close to freezing; 32°. As an area of low pressure develops offshore, light snow may develop across the South Carolina Midlands; impacting the Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach Metros early Saturday morning. A few local snow flurries cannot be ruled out; especially north of the Savannah River before 9 a.m. Saturday. We’ll struggle to reach the mid-40s, with breezy winds and lots of sunshine, Saturday afternoon.

FRIGID WEEKEND | While Sunday morning is getting more attention, the combination of wind and cold will produce frigid wind chills in the teens and lower 20s Saturday morning. Make sure you dress in layers if you're headed out-and-about early Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kEkZd7CLJm — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 27, 2022

FIRST ALERT | A widespread hard freeze is likely Sunday morning!

As winds relax Saturday evening... the temperature plummets. Most neighborhoods will drip into the low to mid-20s along and west of the I-95 corridor. Now is the time to make sure your home and garden are ready for a hard freeze.

Wrap exposed pipes

Cover plants or move them to a warmer spot

Make sure your pets are staying warm

Check on loved ones who may need help completing these takes or may have trouble staying warm themselves

Beaches may, briefly, reach the freezing mark Sunday morning. Sunday is forecast to be the coldest morning since early January 2018, when the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport bottomed-out at 19° the morning of January 4th, 2018.

