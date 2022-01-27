Sky Cams
Fort Stewart units on alert status about possible deployment to support NATO

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Units at Fort Stewart have been placed on alert status about possible deployment in support of NATO in Europe.

John F. Kirby, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, announced Thursday the locations that had been notified.

Fort Stewart is on the list with:

  • 82nd Airborne Division - Fort Bragg
  • 18th Airborne Corps - Fort Bragg
  • 101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell
  • 4th Infantry Division - Fort Carson
  • Davis Montham AFB - Arizona
  • Joint Base Lewis McCord - Washington
  • Fort Hood - Texas
  • Fort Polk - Louisiana
  • Robbins AFB - Georgia
  • Wright Patterson AFB - Ohio

