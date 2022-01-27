Fort Stewart units on alert status about possible deployment to support NATO

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Units at Fort Stewart have been placed on alert status about possible deployment in support of NATO in Europe.

John F. Kirby, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, announced Thursday the locations that had been notified.

Fort Stewart is on the list with:

82nd Airborne Division - Fort Bragg

18th Airborne Corps - Fort Bragg

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell

4th Infantry Division - Fort Carson

Davis Montham AFB - Arizona

Joint Base Lewis McCord - Washington

Fort Hood - Texas

Fort Polk - Louisiana

Robbins AFB - Georgia

Wright Patterson AFB - Ohio

