Increased demand for at-home COVID testing in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID testing has been in high demand across Georgia, and Hinesville is no exception.

The Hinesville Pharmacy received their stock of at-home COVID-19 tests last week, and employees say it’s been a popular purchase since then.

Hinesville Pharmacy Manager Bradley Gay says demand for the at-home tests has been high because it’s become more widely available in recent weeks. He also says the spread of the Omicron variant has had people testing more often. The tests could also help alleviate strain on hospitals and clinics.

“The at-home testing alleviates the need to go to your urgent cares and emergency rooms to get tested and wait in long lines. At home testing is much more convenient for folks,” said Pharmacy Manager Bradley Gay.

The Federal government buying up and mailing out free at-home tests has not affected the number of tests the Hinesville Pharmacy is able to get their hands on.

“We are able to use multiple wholesalers to get the tests. Many wholesalers run out at times, so we have to go to a secondary wholesaler or maybe even a third wholesaler to fulfill our orders.”

And if you do test positive at home, Gay says to report that information to your doctor, who can develop a care plan for you.

